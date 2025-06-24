Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal sea level rising at a faster rate, posing threat to India’s coastal livelihood: WMO report

NEW DELHI: India's low-lying coastal regions are facing the threat of submergence due to rising sea levels, and the levels are increasing at a faster rate than previously reported, according to the latest World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) report.

The report indicates that the general trend of sea level rise is between 3.7 and 3.8 mm per year (with a margin of error of ± 0.3 mm). However, this rate has now increased to 4.00 mm per year within 50 km of the coast.

Human-caused global warming leads to sea level rise.

The greenhouse gas produced primarily by burning fossil fuels is melting ice sheets and glaciers, and the thermal expansion of warming seawater has led to a rise in the sea level.

It is now a major threat to the lives and livelihoods of coastal communities and low-lying island nations, and peninsular India.

The North Bay of Bengal region, which covers the whole of India’s eastern coast -- from West Bengal to Tamil Nadu -- records the second fastest rate of increasing sea level within 50 km of the coast after the Western tropical Pacific region, also known as the South China Sea.