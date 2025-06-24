Are Bengalis not Indian?: CM Mamata questions mistreatment of migrant labour in Rajasthan

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday expressed her strong discontent and protest to the reported incident in Rajasthan where around 300 migrant workers from Itahar in North Dinajpur district of West Bengal were detained allegedly on suspicion of Bangladeshis. Banerjee stated that she would speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this issue.

“Why are Bengali speaking people being treated so discriminately? Are the Bengali speaking people not the citizens of this country? This is not the first time. Similar incidents happened earlier also. I do not know whether the Prime Minister is aware or not. I will speak to the Prime Minister,” a furious Banerjee said.

It is learnt that some 300 migrant workers from Itahar went to Rajasthan for jobs. It was alleged that those workers were detained there. The workers were kept captive in a house on the suspicion that they were Bangladeshis. One of the workers managed to make a phone call to Itahar MLA Mosaraf Hossain and informed him about the incident.

Today in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly Hossain informed the chief minister about the incident, following which Banerjee made these remarks.