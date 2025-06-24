Army boosts counter-terror capabilities with Rs 1,981 crore emergency procurements

NEW DELHI: Using the Emergency Procurement (EP) mechanism, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has approved multiple contracts to rapidly augment the counter-terrorism operations of the Indian Army.

Calling it "a significant move" for the Army's operational readiness, the Ministry of Defence on Tuesday concluded thirteen contracts under the Emergency Procurement (EP) mechanism.

In a statement, the MoD said, "These contracts, amounting to Rs 1,981.90 crore, have been finalised against an overall sanctioned outlay of Rs 2,000 crore for the Indian Army."

Executed through fast-track procedures under the EP mandate, "the procurement aims to enhance situational awareness, lethality, mobility, and protection for troops deployed in counter-terrorism (CT) environments."

The acquisitions, aimed at boosting both offensive and defensive capabilities, were completed within compressed timelines to ensure rapid capability augmentation.