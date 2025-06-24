Army boosts counter-terror capabilities with Rs 1,981 crore emergency procurements

NEW DELHI: Using the Emergency Procurement (EP) mechanism, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has approved multiple contracts to rapidly augment the counter-terrorism operations of the Indian Army.
Calling it "a significant move" for the Army's operational readiness, the Ministry of Defence on Tuesday concluded thirteen contracts under the Emergency Procurement (EP) mechanism.
In a statement, the MoD said, "These contracts, amounting to Rs 1,981.90 crore, have been finalised against an overall sanctioned outlay of Rs 2,000 crore for the Indian Army."
Executed through fast-track procedures under the EP mandate, "the procurement aims to enhance situational awareness, lethality, mobility, and protection for troops deployed in counter-terrorism (CT) environments."
The acquisitions, aimed at boosting both offensive and defensive capabilities, were completed within compressed timelines to ensure rapid capability augmentation.
Key equipment procured for the safety of soldiers includes Bullet Proof Jackets (BPJs), Ballistic Helmets, and Night Sights for Rifles.
Other equipment acquired for the soldiers includes Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction Systems (IDDIS), Low-Level Lightweight Radars (LLLR), Very Short Range Air Defence Systems (VSHORADS) — including launchers and missiles — Remotely Piloted Aerial Vehicles (RPAVs), Loitering Munitions including Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) systems, various categories of drones, and Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicles (QRFVs) — both heavy and medium.
These procurements, the MoD said, reflect the Ministry's commitment to equipping the Indian Army with modern, mission-critical, and completely indigenous systems to meet emerging security challenges.
The provision for Emergency Procurement was introduced after the Uri attacks in 2016, with the Vice Chiefs of the three services authorised to sanction capital procurements up to Rs 300 crore. Contracts under the EP mechanism are required to be finalised within 40 days and completed within a year.
"The EP route continues to be a key enabler in bridging urgent capability gaps and ensuring the timely induction of vital operational equipment," said the MoD.
Indian Army soldiers are deployed in Jammu and Kashmir and parts of the North East in counter-insurgency (CI) and counter-terrorism (CT) operations.