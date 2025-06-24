Artificial lake forms near Parchhu bridge in Himachal; locals demand action to mitigate flooding

CHANDIGARH: An artificial lake has formed near the Parchhu bridge in the Dharampur subdivision of Himachal's Mandi district, triggering panic in villages situated downstream. Some parts of a local temple, cremation ground, and a pump house operated by the Jal Shakti Department have been submerged by the water accumulation.

Locals have blamed the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) the illegal and excessive dumping of construction debris, obstructing the natural flow of the stream. Locals are demanding strict action against those responsible for the environmental negligence.

"The repeated warnings have been ignored by the local administration and thus this was a disaster already on the cards," said a local.