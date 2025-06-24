Artificial lake forms near Parchhu bridge in Himachal; locals demand action to mitigate flooding

CHANDIGARH: An artificial lake has formed near the Parchhu bridge in the Dharampur subdivision of Himachal's Mandi district, triggering panic in villages situated downstream. Some parts of a local temple, cremation ground, and a pump house operated by the Jal Shakti Department have been submerged by the water accumulation.
Locals have blamed the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) the illegal and excessive dumping of construction debris, obstructing the natural flow of the stream. Locals are demanding strict action against those responsible for the environmental negligence.
"The repeated warnings have been ignored by the local administration and thus this was a disaster already on the cards," said a local.
Sources said that that the situation is being monitored closely and efforts are being made to regulate the water flow from the artificial lake to avert any flooding downstream.
When contacted, Deputy Commissioner of Mandi Apoorav Devgan, who is monitoring the situation himself, said that the administration have been working to resolve the issue alongside MORTH officials and disaster management teams.
"The guarders were constructed at the site for the bridge and thus there was water accumulation. Some lower parts of the temple and cremation ground are submerged. The water is flowing beneath them through the culverts but the water flow is more. The guarders are now being removed. The water accumulation is not due to dumping of construction debris," he said.
To assess the situation, Sub-Divisional Magistrates from both Dharampur and Sarkaghat reached the spot. SDM of Dharampur Joginder Patiyal told the locals not to panic and assured that there had been no loss of life or significant damage to property. He further said that the teams of the administration are working on a systematic plan to release the water and prevent any harm to villages downstream.
He added that precautionary measures were being taken to ensure the safety of residents and minimize any potential risk.
MLA of Dharampur Chandrashekhar told TNIE that two months back he had written a letter to project director of MORTH regarding dumping of muck in Parchhu Khad and poor condition of approaches of Parchhu bridge.
"I am writing to bring to your attention the pressing concerns regarding the ongoing widening of NH 70 near Parchhu Bridge, being executed by M/s Gawar Construction Company. The contractor's decision to dump a substantial amount of muck and material into Parchoo Khad for bridge construction has raised serious apprehensions, particularly with the monsoon season approaching," read the letter.
It further stated, "Given the historical data indicating significant water flow in the khad during monsoons, the dumped material poses a considerable risk of devastation to the surrounding areas if not removed promptly."
"Further, the approach road to Parchhu Bridge is in a deplorable condition, which becomes treacherous during the rainy season, disrupting connectivity to the Dharampur area and impacting public and emergency services. In light of the above, I earnestly request that immediate action be taken to remove the muck from Parchhu Khad before the monsoon to prevent potential disasters," it added.
He said that now, due to rains, this artificial lake has been created and damage has been done.
"Now they should release the water from this artificial lake slowly so that the population living downstream is not effected," he said, adding that he has raised this issue five fives in the state assembly as matter is pertaining to MORTH and requested Nitin Gadkari to intervene in the issue.
This incident has once again brought back to focus the unchecked environmental damage being caused by infrastructure projects in the hill state and again raised the demand for stricter regulation and accountability from the concerned agencies.