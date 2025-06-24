Axiom-4 mission to launch on June 25

BENGALURU: The NASA team on Tuesday announced that they were targetting to launch the Axiom-4 mission on June 25, 2025.

The launch is targeted for 2:31 a.m. ET, with a backup opportunity available on Thursday, June 26 at 2:09 a.m. ET, NASA in its release said.

NASA, Axiom Space, ISRO and SpaceX are working together to launch the fourth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station. The mission carries one Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who is also the mission pilot.

The mission will lift off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The crew will travel to the orbiting laboratory on a new SpaceX Dragon spacecraft after launching on the Falcon-9 rocket. The targeted docking time is approximately 7 a.m. Thursday, June 26, said NASA in its release.

A live webcast of this mission will begin about two hours prior to liftoff, which can be viewed on X-platform at the @SpaceX handle.

This is the first flight for the Dragon spacecraft supporting this mission. This will be the second flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched a Starlink mission.

Following stage separation, Falcon 9’s first stage will land on Landing Zone 1 (LZ-1) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. During their time on the orbiting laboratory, the crew will conduct more than 60 scientific experiments and demonstrations focused on human research, Earth observation, and life, biological, and material sciences, the teams said.