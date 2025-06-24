Compile all legal battles, docus on Emergency: Modi at PMML meet

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday suggested Prime Ministers Museum and Library (PMML) Society to prepare a compilation of all the legal battles and documents relating to the 'Emergency' and preserved them.

He also stressed upon fresh initiatives including creation of a committee consisting of five persons from each state below the age of 35 years to bring out fresh ideas and perspectives on museums in the country.

"Prime Minister advised that a compilation of all the legal battles and documents relating to the Emergency period may be prepared and preserved in light of the completion of 50 years after the Emergency," said culture ministry.

Modi was chairing an annual general meeting of the PMML Society, which was also attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other members.

Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Dharmendra Pradhan, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat were also present. The government re-constituted the PMML Society early this year, with former Union Minister Smriti Irani and noted filmmaker Shekhar Kapur finding a place in it.The PM helms the key decision-making body of the PMML as its president and the defence minister as vice-president.

Modi also put forward a visionary concept of a “Museum Map of India”, aimed at providing a unified cultural and informational landscape of museums across the country.

Underlining the importance of increased use of technology, he further suggested development of a comprehensive national database of all museums in the country, incorporating key metrics such as footfall and quality standards. He suggested regular workshops for those managing and operating museums, with a focus on capacity building and knowledge sharing.

According to the ministry, PM also asked to engage top influencers and invite them to visit the museums including the officials of embassies to Indian museums to increase the awareness about the rich heritage preserved in Indian Museums.

"During the meeting, Prime Minister emphasised that museums hold immense significance across the world and have the power to make us experience history. He underlined the need to make continuous efforts to generate public interest in museums and to enhance their prestige in society," said ministry's statement.

Later, PM also planted a sapling of Kapur (Cinnamomum camphora) on the campus of Teen Murti House symbolizing growth, heritage, and sustainability.

The PM also highlighted the importance of preserving and documenting the present in a systematic manner. He noted that by strengthening our current systems and records, we can ensure that future generations and researchers in particular will be able to study and understand this period without difficulty.

Other Members of the PMML Society also shared their suggestions and insights for further enhancement of the Museum and Library.

Besides Irani, newly appointed director of Prime Ministers Museum and Library (PMML) Ashwani Lohani and former Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Nripendra Mishra, who got another five-year term as the organisation’s chairperson, also attended the meeting.

There are many new entrants in the prestigious institution's society, including Irani, Kapur, former NITI Aayog Vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar, retired Army officer Syed Ata Hasnain and Sanskar Bharati's Vasudev Kamath. PMML is housed in Teen Murti Bhawan, which also hosts the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya.