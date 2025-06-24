Decomposed body found in suitcase in Raipur; two suspects detained at Delhi airport

RAIPUR: In a chilling case reminiscent of recent high-profile crimes, the decomposed body of a young man was discovered stuffed inside a suitcase, which was placed within a large tin trunk and dumped in an isolated area near Indraprastha Colony in Raipur.

The abandoned trunk was spotted by passers-by in a deserted stretch of land on the outskirts of the colony. Upon investigation, the police found the suitcase packed with cement, with the body believed to be 3–4 days old.

The deceased has been identified as Kishore Paikra. Acting on preliminary evidence and investigation, Raipur police detained two primary suspects, Ankit Upadhyay and Shivani Sharma, at Delhi airport with assistance from the CISF and Delhi Police. “We have dispatched a team to Delhi to bring the suspects to Raipur for further interrogation,” said Lal Umed Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police, Raipur.