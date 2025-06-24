Decomposed body found in suitcase in Raipur; two suspects detained at Delhi airport

RAIPUR: In a chilling case reminiscent of recent high-profile crimes, the decomposed body of a young man was discovered stuffed inside a suitcase, which was placed within a large tin trunk and dumped in an isolated area near Indraprastha Colony in Raipur.
The abandoned trunk was spotted by passers-by in a deserted stretch of land on the outskirts of the colony. Upon investigation, the police found the suitcase packed with cement, with the body believed to be 3–4 days old.
The deceased has been identified as Kishore Paikra. Acting on preliminary evidence and investigation, Raipur police detained two primary suspects, Ankit Upadhyay and Shivani Sharma, at Delhi airport with assistance from the CISF and Delhi Police. “We have dispatched a team to Delhi to bring the suspects to Raipur for further interrogation,” said Lal Umed Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police, Raipur.
While the motive behind the killing remains unclear, police suspect premeditated murder due to the deliberate concealment of the body. Forensic experts believe that filling the suitcase with cement may have been an attempt to slow the decomposition process and mask the odour of the corpse.
CCTV footage from the Indraprastha Colony and nearby areas revealed the trunk being transported in an old car with fake number plates, reportedly registered in 2005, likely in an effort to mislead investigators. A woman was also seen walking suspiciously near the car in the footage, hinting at her possible involvement.
The suspects, who had recently rented a house in Indraprastha Colony, allegedly fled to Delhi after disposing of the trunk. Police were able to gather crucial leads based on the CCTV recordings and from a shopkeeper in Gole Bazar who recalled selling the trunk to a young couple.
Further investigation is ongoing to uncover the motive and full details behind the gruesome crime.