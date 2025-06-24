ECI refutes Rahul Gandhi’s allegations of poll rigging in Maharashtra, cites adherence to legal procedures

The Commission also pointed out that political parties, including the Indian National Congress (INC), appointed a total of 1,08,026 Booth Level Agents (BLAs) across Maharashtra, with 28,421 representing Congress alone.

“We presume that any issue regarding the conduct of elections would have already been raised through election petitions filed in the competent court of law (high court) by the INC candidates,” the ECI said in its letter. “However, if you still have any issues, you are welcome to write to us. The Commission is also willing to meet you in person at a mutually convenient date and time to discuss all issues.”

Meanwhile, Maharashtra’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) addressed the matter via social media on Tuesday, stating: “As informed by the Election Commission of India, electoral rolls are shared with all recognised political parties. During the 2nd Special Summary Revision–2024, conducted prior to the General Elections to the Maharashtra Assembly, draft and final rolls for all 288 Assembly constituencies were provided to representatives of all recognised parties, including the INC.”

The CEO added that 19,27,508 claims and objections were received between the draft and final publication of rolls. “As per the law, appeals can be filed against wrongful additions or deletions in the electoral rolls. Only 89 appeals were received,” the statement concluded.