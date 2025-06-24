Five men die from suspected Carbon Monoxide poisoning while rescuing calf from well in Madhya Pradesh

“It was the local residents who initiated the rescue efforts, later joined by the local administration and police rescue teams,” said eyewitness Radha Mohan.

Guna district collector Kishore Kanyal stated, “The deaths occurred prima facie due to carbon monoxide poisoning. It is under investigation how the calf came to fall into the well, ultimately leading to the deaths of the five men. Appropriate compensation will be provided to the bereaved families.”

Rescue operations were carried out by teams from the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF), alongside personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) deployed at the National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) and Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) units in Guna. Despite their efforts, the five lives could not be saved.

The deceased have been identified as Shivdayal Sahu and Gurdayal Okha (both Gau Sevaks), and Mannu Kushwah, Siddharth Saharia, and Sonu Kushwah all between 25 and 30 years of age.