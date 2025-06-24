Former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren admitted to Delhi hospital

NEW DELHI: Former Jharkhand chief minister Shibu Soren has been hospitalised in a private hospital in the national capital for the past three days, sources said on Tuesday.

Soren, 81, is receiving treatment at the Ganga Ram Hospital, a source told PTI, adding that it is not just a routine check-up, as he has been admitted for the past three days.

He is currently stable, the source added.

Speaking about his father's health condition, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said, "He has been receiving regular treatment at this hospital for a long time. He was admitted here recently, so we came to see him. His health issues are currently being examined."

Shibu Soren has been the leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha for the past 38 years and is recognised as the party's founding patron.