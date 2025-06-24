French tourist raped in Udaipur; accused absconding

JAIPUR: In a shocking case in Udaipur, a female tourist from France was raped late on Monday evening. According to the police, the accused met the tourist at 'The Greek Farm Café and Resto' in the Tiger Hill area, partied with her, and then lured her to his rented accommodation in Sukher under the pretext of showing her around. It was here that he allegedly committed the crime.

Badgaon police station officer Puran Singh Rajpurohit stated that the tourist had arrived in Udaipur from Delhi on June 22, 2025, and was staying in a hotel under the Ambamata police station area.

A party was held at a Restro Cafe located at Tiger Hill. From the party, the accused boy took the foreign girl to his rented house in Sukher on the pretext of taking her for a stroll. According to the registered case, the accused raped her at her house. After the incident, the victim admitted herself to a private hospital, where she received medical attention. The hospital administration informed the police, and an FIR was lodged by the tourist from the hospital bed.