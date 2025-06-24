French tourist raped in Udaipur; accused absconding

JAIPUR: In a shocking case in Udaipur, a female tourist from France was raped late on Monday evening. According to the police, the accused met the tourist at 'The Greek Farm Café and Resto' in the Tiger Hill area, partied with her, and then lured her to his rented accommodation in Sukher under the pretext of showing her around. It was here that he allegedly committed the crime.
Badgaon police station officer Puran Singh Rajpurohit stated that the tourist had arrived in Udaipur from Delhi on June 22, 2025, and was staying in a hotel under the Ambamata police station area.
A party was held at a Restro Cafe located at Tiger Hill. From the party, the accused boy took the foreign girl to his rented house in Sukher on the pretext of taking her for a stroll. According to the registered case, the accused raped her at her house. After the incident, the victim admitted herself to a private hospital, where she received medical attention. The hospital administration informed the police, and an FIR was lodged by the tourist from the hospital bed.
According to the complaint, the accused invited the woman for a smoke, and despite her insistence to be taken back to the hotel, refused. When the tourist refused to hug him in the apartment, he raped her. The victim was unable to call for help as her phone was discharged.
The police have launched a search for the absconding suspect and have assured a thorough investigation. Meanwhile, the incident has triggered political backlash.
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed concern over the rising crime rate, stating on Twitter: “The rape of a French tourist in Udaipur exposes the deteriorating law and order situation in Rajasthan to the world. Women feel unsafe across the state, yet the BJP government remains unconcerned.”
The incident comes shortly after the United States issued a travel advisory warning female tourists about rising incidents of sexual assault in certain states of India. There are growing fears that Rajasthan may also be added to this advisory list in the near future.