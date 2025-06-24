Iran has supported us at crucial times, India must reciprocate, says Kharge

KALABURAGI/RAICHUR: The Indian government should support Iran in the ongoing Iran-Israel war, as Iran has supported India in some crucial times and the country gets 50% of its crude oil from Iran, said AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, in Raichur on Monday.

Kharge told the press that since Modi projects himself as the ‘Vishwa Guru’ and visits different countries and is said to have a good relationship with many countries, he should use his good offices to stop the Iran-Israel war.

He recalled that during the US Presidential elections, Modi went to America and urged Indians to vote for President Donald Trump, with the slogan ‘Fir ek baar Trump sarkar’. In return, Trump has done nothing for India, and instead, has imposed a number of taxes.

On the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in April, Kharge said our country’s soldiers attacked terror bases in retaliation for the killing of 26 tourists. All the political parties and people are with our soldiers, but somebody tries to take credit. He alleged that Prime Minister Modi had convened all-party meetings twice, and all leaders had attended, but Modi himself had skipped the meeting.

“Nobody is bothered about Modi becoming Vishwa Guru, he should become Home Guru first and solve the problems of the common man,” Kharge said. War means destruction. Let’s pray for peace, and the war to stop, he added.

‘Modi must intervene’

