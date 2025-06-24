Jaipur Diary | ‘Rising Rajasthan’ MoUs turn headache for babus

In the glitzy ‘Rising Rajasthan’ event, investors came, clapped, and signed MoUs worth billions. But now, many of those very MoUs – especially with RIICO, revenue, medical and energy departments – have become a noose around the neck of the state’s bureaucrats. Ever since the CM gave sharp orders, the corridors of power have been in a tizzy as most investors are knocking for land with the babus sitting mute. Even those lucky enough to get land are tangled in red tape. Also, a chunk of MoUs were hastily signed just to ‘show numbers’; these too need to be accounted for. With the Rising Rajasthan summit looming in December, it’s panic stations for authorities.

CM Bhajanlal locks horns with ex-CM Gehlot

A verbal spat between Rajasthan bigwigs on social media has got political circles hooked! CM Bhajanlal Sharma threw down the gauntlet, challenging former CM Ashok Gehlot to an open debate: “Come to the BJP office and compare your five years with my one-and-a-half years!” Gehlot is everywhere – from Delhi trips to state tours – and never misses a chance to jab at the government online. While the CM was doing yoga in Jaisalmer, Gehlot kept attacking with tweets. Congress state president Govind Dotasara also mocked Bhajanlal’s social media skills: “Correct your tweets first! You don’t even know how to tweet. Let us fix it for you - your reach will rise.”

Pilot in spotlight: Setup or masterstroke?

Sachin Pilot is suddenly everywhere – making a splash at the 25th tribute for Rajesh Pilot, holding fiery press conferences in Delhi over caste census, and grabbing the limelight like never before. While Congress insiders are taking note, the opposition is taking aim. And that’s where the gossip starts! Two theories are doing rounds: one, all this is happening at the behest of former CM Ashok Gehlot, Pilot’s old rival who surprisingly attended the Rajesh Pilot anniversary ceremony on Sachin’s invitation. The other theory? This is a calculated move to ‘relaunch’ Pilot under the guise of attacking him – hinting, an attack on Pilot is an attack on the Congress.

Rajesh Asnani

Our correspondent in Jaipur

rajesh.asnani@newindianexpress.com