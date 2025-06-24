Mamata Banerjee blames centre and DVC for 'man-made' floods in West Bengal

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has once again held the Central Government and the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) responsible for the ongoing flood situation in the state, describing it as largely "man-made".

Incessant rainfall over the past few days has led to severe flooding across several districts, with rivers such as the Dwarkeswar, Gandheswari, Shilabati, and Kangsabati overflowing. The districts of Bankura, West Midnapore, and Jhargram have been worst affected, with the situation in Ghatal and Garhbeta becoming increasingly critical.

The Chief Minister alleged that the DVC released water from its dams without prior intimation to the state. “The DVC releases water without informing us. That is why there are floods. Bihar and Jharkhand also release water without notice, and Bengal bears the brunt,” she stated.

She attributed the current crisis to the release of excess water from the Maithon and Panchet dams operated by the DVC. According to Banerjee, if the dams had been properly dredged, they could have held an additional 4 lakh cusecs of water, potentially preventing the flood.