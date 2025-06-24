Mamata Banerjee blames centre and DVC for 'man-made' floods in West Bengal

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has once again held the Central Government and the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) responsible for the ongoing flood situation in the state, describing it as largely "man-made".
Incessant rainfall over the past few days has led to severe flooding across several districts, with rivers such as the Dwarkeswar, Gandheswari, Shilabati, and Kangsabati overflowing. The districts of Bankura, West Midnapore, and Jhargram have been worst affected, with the situation in Ghatal and Garhbeta becoming increasingly critical.
The Chief Minister alleged that the DVC released water from its dams without prior intimation to the state. “The DVC releases water without informing us. That is why there are floods. Bihar and Jharkhand also release water without notice, and Bengal bears the brunt,” she stated.
She attributed the current crisis to the release of excess water from the Maithon and Panchet dams operated by the DVC. According to Banerjee, if the dams had been properly dredged, they could have held an additional 4 lakh cusecs of water, potentially preventing the flood.
Banerjee also pointed to issues in North Bengal, blaming water released from rivers in Bhutan for causing flooding there. “There is no representative from West Bengal on the Indo-Bhutan River Committee. That is why Bengal is suffering. There should be representation from the state in that committee,” she said.
Ghatal in West Midnapore is reported to be in the most critical condition due to continued rainfall. The situation has also cast doubt on the future of the long-delayed ‘Ghatal Master Plan’.
Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Banerjee had pledged that the state government would independently implement the project. Rs 500 crore was allocated for it in this year’s state budget. However, flood conditions have brought the project to a halt.
Criticising the Centre again on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said, “The Centre has done nothing to control floods in Ghatal.” She reiterated that the ‘Ghatal Master Plan’ would be completed within the next three years, with a total state investment of Rs 1,500 crore.