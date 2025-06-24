Mamata Banerjee urges Centre to take peaceful diplomatic steps to de-escalate Iran-Israel tension

KOLKATA: Expressing concern over the Iran-Israel conflict, Trinamool Congress Chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday appealed to the Centre to take initiatives “to stop this war-like situation”.

Without directly referring to the conflict, she said that India should undertake peaceful diplomatic efforts to help the two West Asian nations resolve their enmity.

Taking part in discussions on a motion to adopt a Central bill on environmental issues in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Ms Banerjee said, “External affairs come under the Indian government. Although I cannot interfere in the external affairs, I appeal to the Government of India that they must take diplomatic peaceful initiative to stop this war-like situation.”

She quickly added, “May be they have (the Government of India) some problem. But I am not authorised to speak on external affairs and diplomatic issues. This is my personal view as a concerned citizen of this world.”

Remembering India’s historic diplomatic legacy, Ms Banerjee said, “In the past, India had led the Non-Aligned Movement. India was the first country to recognise the PLO. Arafat came to our country. When Rajiv Gandhi was the Prime Minister, he sent me and Anand Sharma to Angola. We helped there.”

Earlier in her address to the Assembly, she said that war had broken out in many parts of the world. “Such things cause air and water pollution. We have to take steps to stop this,” she stated.