Mamata urges legal action against BJP MLAs over assembly ruckus

The Chief Minister also recalled a past incident in the Assembly during the Singur movement in 2006. “Back then, I came to meet the then Leader of the Opposition with prior permission. Our MLAs’ salaries were deducted I am not asking for that this time,” she added.

On November 30 2006, Ms Banerjee, then the Leader of the Opposition, had entered the Assembly after being stopped by police en route to Singur. In protest, several Trinamool Congress MLAs ransacked Assembly property. Following an inquiry, the then Speaker Hasim Abdul Halim ordered the deduction of salaries of the MLAs involved in the vandalism.

Meanwhile, Speaker Biman Banerjee said on Tuesday that he would conduct an inquiry into the incident that occurred on Monday.