Meghalaya BJP leader wants viewpoint in Cherrapunji to be named after Raja Raghuvanshi

GUWAHATI: A BJP leader in Meghalaya has proposed to the state government to name a viewpoint in the Sohra (Cherrapunji) area after slain Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi.

In a letter to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, James Syiemiong said the “Raja Memorial Viewpoint” would serve as a symbolic landmark for tourism and awareness in Sohra.

“…I would like to propose the development of a ‘Raja Memorial Viewpoint’…at or near the location associated with the tragedy. This memorial will not only honour the victims and their families but also serve as a tourist attraction, drawing visitors from all parts of India who wish to pay tribute,” the BJP leader wrote.

He also proposed a ‘pledge wall’ for visitors to commit to the values of safety and justice.

“This initiative can be developed under the Meghalaya Tourism Promotion Scheme or through CSR/public-private partnership models. It would not only preserve memory but also responsibly channel the current public sentiment into meaningful tourism and awareness infrastructure,” he further wrote.