Meghalaya BJP leader wants viewpoint in Cherrapunji to be named after Raja Raghuvanshi

GUWAHATI: A BJP leader in Meghalaya has proposed to the state government to name a viewpoint in the Sohra (Cherrapunji) area after slain Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi.
In a letter to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, James Syiemiong said the “Raja Memorial Viewpoint” would serve as a symbolic landmark for tourism and awareness in Sohra.
“…I would like to propose the development of a ‘Raja Memorial Viewpoint’…at or near the location associated with the tragedy. This memorial will not only honour the victims and their families but also serve as a tourist attraction, drawing visitors from all parts of India who wish to pay tribute,” the BJP leader wrote.
He also proposed a ‘pledge wall’ for visitors to commit to the values of safety and justice.
“This initiative can be developed under the Meghalaya Tourism Promotion Scheme or through CSR/public-private partnership models. It would not only preserve memory but also responsibly channel the current public sentiment into meaningful tourism and awareness infrastructure,” he further wrote.
However, the BJP said it had nothing to do with the proposal of Syiemiong, who is a former district president of the party. BJP’s Meghalaya chief spokesperson M Kharkrang reportedly said the matter was never discussed in the party.
Honeymoon couple – Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam Raghuvanshi – had arrived in Meghalaya on May 22 and were reported missing the next day. After a search for eight days, the body of Raja was recovered on June 2 from a deep gorge in the Sohra area.
Sonam, who remained “missing,” resurfaced in Uttar Pradesh on June 8, followed by her arrest. Her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha and three hitmen – Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan and Anand Kurmi – were also arrested. All five are now in judicial custody.
Earlier, Meghalaya Police stated that Sonam was the active conspirator while Kushwaha was the mastermind.