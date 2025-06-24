Minister slams Jairam for taking on facial recognition tool for Anganwadi benefits
NEW DELHI: The centre on Monday said the push to make facial recognition mandatory for Anganwadi beneficiaries is to use technology to ensure transparency and inclusion in welfare schemes.
Responding to sharp criticism from Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accusation that the centre’s use of digital tools, like facial recognition technology (FRT), Aadhaar and biometric authentication exclude the poorest and most vulnerable from essential entitlements, like rations and maternity benefits, the Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi hit back, saying, “it is absolutely wrong.”
In a post on X, Devi said, "Modi government is ensuring transparency and inclusion in welfare schemes through technology. Congress, on the other hand, only spreads lies and misinformation and obstructs effective implementation of our schemes."
To rebut the charge, the minister cited data to argue that technological interventions have expanded access, not reduced it.
“It is absolutely wrong to say that the use of technology has led to a drop in PMMVY (Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana) beneficiaries," she said.
She said first-time beneficiaries under PMMVY rose from 72.05 lakh in 2019-20 to 80.48 lakh in 2024-25 — the highest ever. In just the first quarter of 2025-26, over 27 lakh new beneficiaries have already been on-boarded.
Highlighting other direct benefit transfer (DBT) successes, she said that over 10 crore farmers benefit from PM-Kisan and over 20 crore families receive Aadhaar-authenticated food grain and cash support under the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) every month.
“This is not the Congress era where only 15 paise out of every rupee reached the poor. In the Modi government, the entire 100 reaches the intended beneficiary," she said in her long post in Hindi.
The Congress leader had accused the centre of turning technology into a barrier for the poor, referencing the use of Aadhaar-based systems that he said had denied rations to Adivasis and MGNREGA wages to workers.
He also questioned the discriminatory nature of facial recognition systems, especially for women and children dependent on Anganwadi services.
As per the WCD ministry directive, it is mandatory to use face recognition starting July 1 for child attendance and ration distribution across Anganwadi centres.
From August 1, it will also be required at the time of new registrations.
Pregnant and lactating women, adolescent girls and even young children will need Aadhaar-based e-KYC and photo verification to access benefits, the ministry has said in a series of letters.