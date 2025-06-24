Rajnath Singh empowers Chief of Defence Staff to issue joint orders to all three services

NEW DELHI: In a major step towards modernisation and transformation of the armed forces, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday authorised the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) & Secretary, Department of Military Affairs (DMA), to issue joint instructions and joint orders to all three services.
This marks a shift from the earlier system wherein instructions and orders pertaining to two or more services were issued by each service separately. Thus far, the Army had the Army Order and Army Instructions (AOAI), Navy had the Navy Order and Navy Instruction (NONI) and Air Force (AF) Order and AF Instruction for the Air Force.
Orders are generally about policy and procedural changes and are considered more authoritative whereas instructions pertain to the implementation of the policies and changes.
This step is part of the overall plan to eventually align the policies and raise structures to organise the armed forces into the integrated theatre commands in future, by bringing in policy changes and creating new structures.
The HQ IDS is introducing step-by-step reforms that will ultimately lead to an integrated operational environment functioning under the Integrated Theatre Commands, with joint force structures.
This step comes under the overarching decision of observing 2025 as the "Year of Reforms" in the MoD.
"The first Joint Order on 'Approval, Promulgation and Numbering of Joint Instructions and Joint Orders' released on June 24, 2025, emphasises the need to streamline procedures, eliminate redundancies and enhance cross-service cooperation," the MoD added.
AS per the MoD, this initiative lays the foundation for improved transparency, coordination and administrative efficiency in the three services.
"It also marks the beginning of a new era of jointness and integration, reinforcing the Armed Forces' unity of purpose in serving the nation," it said.
Among the functions of the Chief of Defence Staff is the administration of the tri-service organizations/agencies/commands and to bring about jointness in operation, logistics, transport, training, support services, communications, repairs and maintenance of the three services.
India's armed forces are in for their biggest reorganisation since Independence as preparations to roll out the first Integrated Theatre Command (ITC) are at an advanced stage. The US and China already deploy their forces under the theatre structure.
At the helm of the joint tri-service organisation is HQ IDS for higher management of defence in the armed forces, which leads multiple initiatives aimed at furthering the integration and jointness among the services.
HD IDS is headed by the Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC), under the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan.
A major reform at the higher defence management level was initiated with the government forming the Department of Military Affairs in 2019 and the Chief of Defence Staff.