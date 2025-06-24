Rajnath Singh empowers Chief of Defence Staff to issue joint orders to all three services

NEW DELHI: In a major step towards modernisation and transformation of the armed forces, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday authorised the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) & Secretary, Department of Military Affairs (DMA), to issue joint instructions and joint orders to all three services.

This marks a shift from the earlier system wherein instructions and orders pertaining to two or more services were issued by each service separately. Thus far, the Army had the Army Order and Army Instructions (AOAI), Navy had the Navy Order and Navy Instruction (NONI) and Air Force (AF) Order and AF Instruction for the Air Force.

Orders are generally about policy and procedural changes and are considered more authoritative whereas instructions pertain to the implementation of the policies and changes.

This step is part of the overall plan to eventually align the policies and raise structures to organise the armed forces into the integrated theatre commands in future, by bringing in policy changes and creating new structures.

The HQ IDS is introducing step-by-step reforms that will ultimately lead to an integrated operational environment functioning under the Integrated Theatre Commands, with joint force structures.

This step comes under the overarching decision of observing 2025 as the "Year of Reforms" in the MoD.

"The first Joint Order on 'Approval, Promulgation and Numbering of Joint Instructions and Joint Orders' released on June 24, 2025, emphasises the need to streamline procedures, eliminate redundancies and enhance cross-service cooperation," the MoD added.

AS per the MoD, this initiative lays the foundation for improved transparency, coordination and administrative efficiency in the three services.