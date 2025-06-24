RJD leader quizzed over hawala link in failed bid to topple NDA government in Bihar

PATNA: The Economic Offences Unit (EOU), an anti-corruption wing of the Bihar Police, has tightened its noose around RJD leader Engineer Sunil alias Sunil Singh for his alleged involvement in a conspiracy to topple the NDA government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during the floor test on 12 February last year.

The EOU on Tuesday summoned Engineer Sunil to its office in the state capital and questioned him for more than three hours. A questionnaire was prepared for his formal questioning. On Saturday, an EOU team pasted notices at Engineer Sunil’s residences in Kidwaipuri, Patna, and Saidullahpur in Vaishali district, directing him to appear before the probe agency.

Engineer Sunil is known to be closely associated with RJD leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav. He has been accused of making an abortive attempt to topple the NDA government by gaining the confidence of some JD(U) MLAs to vote against the ruling coalition during the floor test in the state assembly.

The EOU’s action against Engineer Sunil is seen as an attempt by the ruling dispensation to exert pressure on the Opposition ahead of the assembly elections due in October-November this year. Sources said the EOU is likely to summon several other leaders based on the information obtained from Engineer Sunil.