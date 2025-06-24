Scam to manipulate NEET UG scores busted by CBI; 2 held in Maharashtra

NEW DELHI: The CBI has registered an FIR against a medical student for allegedly appearing as a proxy for a candidate in the NEET-UG 2023 examination, leading to the person’s admission to the MBBS course. The accused Vikash, resident of Rajasthan’s Jalore district, allegedly appeared for Praveen Godara of Jodhpur, also named in the FIR, in the NEET-UG held on May 7, 2023, at the Kendriya Vidyalaya in Sector 12, Dwarka, in Delhi, sources said.
Sources said Vikash, a second-year MBBS student at Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Medical College in Sirohi, allegedly copied Godara’s signature and handwriting on the NEET attendance and answer sheets.
Godara then went on to qualify for the examination securing a seat in the MBBS course at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences, Noida.
Meanwhile, in another case the CBI has uncovered a NEET UG 2025 marks manipulation scandal and arrested two individuals, including a doctor, for their alleged involvement.
In the FIR, the agency said Dr Sandeep Jawahar Shah, along with another individual posing as a National Testing Agency official, manipulated NEET-UG 2025 scores to help ineligible candidates gain admission to government medical colleges in exchange for Rs 90 lakh per aspirant.
“Shah met with candidates’ parents at a hotel in Parel to collect payments. On June 9, the CBI used dummy parents and independent witnesses to verify the allegations against the two accused. During this operation, the fee for manipulating the marks was negotiated,” the FIR read.