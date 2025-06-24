Scam to manipulate NEET UG scores busted by CBI; 2 held in Maharashtra

Godara then went on to qualify for the examination securing a seat in the MBBS course at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences, Noida.

Meanwhile, in another case the CBI has uncovered a NEET UG 2025 marks manipulation scandal and arrested two individuals, including a doctor, for their alleged involvement.

In the FIR, the agency said Dr Sandeep Jawahar Shah, along with another individual posing as a National Testing Agency official, manipulated NEET-UG 2025 scores to help ineligible candidates gain admission to government medical colleges in exchange for Rs 90 lakh per aspirant.

“Shah met with candidates’ parents at a hotel in Parel to collect payments. On June 9, the CBI used dummy parents and independent witnesses to verify the allegations against the two accused. During this operation, the fee for manipulating the marks was negotiated,” the FIR read.