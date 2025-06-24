Science in Ancient India: A world-class cinematic tribute to Bharatiya knowledge systems

CHENNAI: It marks nothing short of a groundbreaking milestone in the revival of ancient Indian knowledge—the release of the world’s first-ever documentary dedicated to ancient Indian science. Titled Science in Ancient India, this documentary is the result of an intensive research initiative and stands as a testament to India’s rich scientific legacy, one that predates many modern innovations.

Spearheaded by HISTORIKA, an organisation committed to uncovering India’s true historical narrative, this debut production is the culmination of nearly six months of rigorous research.

A dedicated team of seven core members undertook an in-depth study of more than 87 ancient Indian scriptures, exploring the vast spectrum of Vedic, post-Vedic, and classical Indian scientific thought.

While the team’s mission is to help re-establish Bharat’s position as a Vishwa Guru—a global beacon of knowledge and innovation—this cinematic masterpiece brings ancient Indian science to life through a powerful combination of breathtaking visuals, soul-stirring music, and stunning visual effects (VFX).