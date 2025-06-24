Science in Ancient India: A world-class cinematic tribute to Bharatiya knowledge systems

CHENNAI: It marks nothing short of a groundbreaking milestone in the revival of ancient Indian knowledge—the release of the world’s first-ever documentary dedicated to ancient Indian science. Titled Science in Ancient India, this documentary is the result of an intensive research initiative and stands as a testament to India’s rich scientific legacy, one that predates many modern innovations.
Spearheaded by HISTORIKA, an organisation committed to uncovering India’s true historical narrative, this debut production is the culmination of nearly six months of rigorous research.
A dedicated team of seven core members undertook an in-depth study of more than 87 ancient Indian scriptures, exploring the vast spectrum of Vedic, post-Vedic, and classical Indian scientific thought.
While the team’s mission is to help re-establish Bharat’s position as a Vishwa Guru—a global beacon of knowledge and innovation—this cinematic masterpiece brings ancient Indian science to life through a powerful combination of breathtaking visuals, soul-stirring music, and stunning visual effects (VFX).
The film delves into more than some core scientific disciplines, including:
Fluid dynamics – Principles and applications recorded in ancient Indian texts
Surgical precision – Techniques described in Ayurveda and medical treatises like the Sushruta Samhita
Astronomy – Sophisticated models, observatories, and calculations by luminaries such as Aryabhata and Varahamihira
Metallurgy – Advanced smelting, alloying, and rust-resistant techniques, exemplified by artifacts like the Iron Pillar of Delhi
Mind sciences and social systems – Profound insights into human cognition, consciousness, governance, economics, and societal organisation
This documentary serves as a powerful medium for reviving the legacy of ancient Indian science, countering centuries of neglect and colonial distortion. By presenting India’s scientific heritage in a globally engaging format, Science in Ancient India contributes to a broader cultural renaissance—educating viewers, inspiring the next generation, and reclaiming a long-overlooked narrative of innovation and intellectual brilliance.
More than just a documentary, Science in Ancient India is a movement—a revival of the Bharatiya scientific spirit and a reassertion of India’s rightful place in global scientific history. Through historical authenticity and cinematic excellence, HISTORIKA has set a new benchmark in the dissemination of ancient knowledge.