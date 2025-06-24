Service in ‘Operation Sindoor’ no shield against dowry death conviction, rules Supreme Court

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that participation in ‘Operation Sindoor’ does not grant immunity from prosecution, directing a Black Cat Commando to surrender in connection with a dowry death case involving the killing of his wife over two decades ago.

The commando was convicted under Section 304B of the Indian Penal Code (dowry death) and had approached the apex court seeking exemption from surrendering, citing his long service as a Black Cat Commando and his involvement in ‘Operation Sindoor’.

A bench comprising Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice Vinod Chandran was hearing a special leave petition (SLP) challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court's decision to uphold the conviction and sentence of 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel pleaded for exemption, stating: “I can only say one line I participated in Operation Sindoor and have served as a Black Cat Commando with the Rashtriya Rifles for the past 20 years.”