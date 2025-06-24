Surat reels under 13 inches of rain in 24 hours; one youth missing after creek surge

AHMEDABAD: Torrential rains battered South and Central Gujarat since early morning, leaving streets waterlogged and chaos unfolding across cities. A red alert has been issued in 11 districts till 4 pm as the weather threat deepens.

In Surat Bay, three youths were swept away, two were rescued by the fire brigade, while one remains missing. The Meteorological Department has predicted another week of intense rainfall, compounding the crisis. With coastal winds expected to blow at 40–50 kmph, fishermen have been strictly warned against venturing into the sea.

Gujarat has been drenched in just nine days since the monsoon entered on 15 June, and the fury shows no signs of letting up.

Surat city has been pounded by 13 inches of rain in the past 24 hours, the highest recorded in the state, while the entire district logged an average of 6 inches, marking it as the wettest region in Gujarat. Kamrej taluka alone received a staggering 11 inches, followed by 8 inches in Palsana.