Worn-out tyres, faded runway markings: DGCA flags grave safety violations in Delhi, Mumbai airports

NEW DELHI: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has uncovered serious safety and technical lapses at Delhi and Mumbai airports, as well as the airlines operating from these hubs, following a comprehensive surveillance conducted last week.

The aviation regulator has apprised the concerned operators of the findings and directed them to initiate corrective action within seven days.

One of the key concerns flagged was the inadequate rectification of recurring defects in aircraft, indicating ineffective monitoring and poor maintenance practices. Another major lapse was the absence of mandatory surveys over the past three years, despite multiple new constructions near the aerodrome areas, raising fresh safety concerns.

During the surveillance, the DGCA also cancelled airside driving permits of several drivers and withdrew airside vehicle permits due to safety anomalies.

"The DGCA encountered multiple cases wherein the reported defects reappeared many times on the aircraft, indicating the ineffective monitoring and inadequate rectification action on the defects/repeated defects," the DGCA said in a statement.

The surveillance was carried out by two teams led by the Joint Director General, DGCA, during the night and early morning hours.

Public safety compromised

In a particularly alarming finding, life vests on several aircraft were not properly secured beneath designated seats, posing a significant threat to passenger safety in the event of an emergency.