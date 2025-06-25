2 dead, 23 feared swept away as cloud burst, flash floods wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh

Two people died and 20 were feared swept away as cloudburst, flash floods, and heavy rain wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

Two bodies were recovered from the Manuni Khad in Kangra district while around 15-20 workers stationed at a labour colony near the Indira Priyadarshini Hydroelectric project site were feared swept away following a surge in water level in the Khaniyara Manuni Khad, reported PTI.

According to officials, the workers were resting in temporary shelters near the project site, where work had been temporarily suspended due to rain, when floodwaters from Manuni Khad and nearby drains diverted towards it and swept them away.

Teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), local administration, gram panchayat, and the revenue department have reached the spot to carry out search and rescue operations.

Meanwhile, three people were reportedly washed away after multiple cloudbursts triggered flash floods in the Kullu district, causing widespread damage to houses, roads, school buildings, and small bridges.

Cloudburst incidents were reported from Jeeva Nallah and Rehla Bihal in Sainj, as well as from Shilagarh in the Gadsa area, prompting local authorities to issue alerts for nearby regions. In Rehla Bihal, one man and two women attempting to retrieve valuables from their home were swept away in the sudden deluge and are currently missing.

The heavy downpour led to a rapid swelling of rivers and streams, creating flood-like conditions across the district. The key Aut-Luhri-Sainj road was blocked, halting vehicular movement and cutting off access to several areas.

Videos circulating on social media reveal the severity of the flooding, with footage showing vehicles being carried away by muddy waters and debris.