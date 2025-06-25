Abhishek Banerjee predicts BJP won’t cross 50 seats in 2026 Bengal polls

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday threw down the gauntlet to the BJP, claiming the party would fail to cross the 50-seat mark in the upcoming 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

Speaking at a party meeting in Satgachia, South 24 Parganas district, Banerjee said, “In the 2021 Assembly elections, BJP somehow managed to win 77 seats. But in the 2026 elections, they will not cross 50. I usually do not make predictions, but when I do, by God’s grace and the people’s love, they often come true.”

Backing his statement, he pointed to the recent Lok Sabha election results: “I had said that Trinamool would get more seats in 2024 than we did in 2019 and that’s exactly what happened.”