Akali leader Majithia arrested in Rs 540 crore drug money laundering case after SIT probe

CHANDIGARH: Senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who is the brother-in-law of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal, was arrested on Tuesday by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau after a raid at his residence in Amritsar. He has been booked on allegations of laundering more than Rs 540 crore in drug money through various means.
According to vigilance officials, investigations by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing FIR No. 02 of 2021, registered at the Punjab State Crime Police Station, reveal large-scale laundering of drug money allegedly facilitated by Majithia.
Preliminary findings indicate that over Rs 540 crore was laundered through multiple channels. These include the deposit of Rs 161 crore of unaccounted cash into bank accounts of companies controlled by Majithia, channeling of Rs 141 crore through suspected foreign entities, excess deposits of Rs 236 crore without disclosure in company financial statements, and acquisition of movable and immovable assets without any legitimate source of income.
A spokesperson for the Punjab Vigilance Bureau stated that the case was registered based on a SIT report investigating the FIR dated 20-12-2021 under Sections 25, 27-A and 29 of the NDPS Act, 1985.
The report provided substantial evidence indicating that the laundered money was routed into Saraya Industries and allegedly facilitated by Majithia.
“So far, Rs 540 crore of drug money has been tracked as being illegally generated and laundered using Majithia’s influence as a public servant while being an MLA and holding a cabinet post in the erstwhile Punjab government,” the spokesperson added.
The spokesperson also noted that Majithia’s assets, both immovable and movable, registered in his and his wife Genieve Kaur Majithia’s names, have significantly increased, with no legitimate income source to justify them.
Searches and seizures conducted by the SIT involving 22 individuals, and by the Vigilance Bureau at three locations, have led to the recovery of over 30 mobile phones, five laptops, three iPads, two desktops, several diaries, property documents and papers linked to Saraya Industries.
Majithia was arrested in accordance with the law and due process, the vigilance spokesperson said.
The vigilance team, led by Assistant Inspector General of Police Swarandeep Singh, conducted the raid at Majithia’s residence in Amritsar. SAD leaders attempted to enter the premises but were stopped by the state police following a brief scuffle.
As news of the raid spread on social media, Akali supporters gathered at the residence, raising slogans against the AAP government. Police deployed heavy security and set up barricades on the road leading to the house.
Majithia and his wife, Akali MLA Ganieve Kaur Majithia, claimed that members of the Vigilance Bureau forcibly entered their home in Green Avenue, Amritsar. They alleged a similar raid had also taken place at their Chandigarh residence.
Ganieve said a disproportionate assets case had been filed against her husband. “We will continue to fight. People will stand by Majithia,” she said. She further alleged that a 30-member Bureau team entered their house without warning. “What is happening? I want to know what is going on. How did you barge into my house without my knowledge?” she said.
Majithia was heard arguing with vigilance officials, expressing his anger over their conduct. “You have forced your way through. This is not the way. I am not going anywhere. I am ready to cooperate,” he told the team, also alleging that the officials had terrorised his children.
SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, his wife and former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, along with other senior Akali leaders, strongly criticised the AAP government. “The Shiromani Akali Dal stands like a rock with Bikram Singh Majithia. It is clear that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his government are deeply rattled by Majithia’s bold and outspoken exposure of their corrupt and dark dealings. We have never bowed down, nor will we ever bow down,” Badal said.
In a video message, Majithia accused the government of attempting to stifle opposition voices. He said a fresh case was lodged against him by the Vigilance Department on Tuesday night.
“They forcefully entered the house. If an FIR has been lodged, we are submitted to the law. If they wanted to register an FIR of a DA (disproportionate assets) case, they could have given a notice. It is very clear that they (AAP) are rattled,” he said.
Majithia stated that the raid was conducted by a team led by the Senior Superintendent of Police of the Vigilance Bureau. “Bhagwant Mann, understand this, no matter how many FIRs you register, neither will I be afraid, nor can your government suppress my voice. I have always talked about the issues of Punjab and will continue to do so,” he said.
Majithia has been questioned multiple times in connection with the drug case. In March this year, the SIT said it had discovered “suspicious financial transactions” in firms linked to him and his family, and had expanded the probe to include overseas transactions.
The case under the NDPS Act was originally filed against him on 20 December 2021 during the Congress government’s tenure, based on a 2018 report from the state’s anti-drug Special Task Force. Following his arrest, Majithia spent over five months in Patiala Jail before being released on bail in August 2022 by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.