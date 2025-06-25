Akali leader Majithia arrested in Rs 540 crore drug money laundering case after SIT probe

CHANDIGARH: Senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who is the brother-in-law of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal, was arrested on Tuesday by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau after a raid at his residence in Amritsar. He has been booked on allegations of laundering more than Rs 540 crore in drug money through various means.

According to vigilance officials, investigations by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing FIR No. 02 of 2021, registered at the Punjab State Crime Police Station, reveal large-scale laundering of drug money allegedly facilitated by Majithia.

Preliminary findings indicate that over Rs 540 crore was laundered through multiple channels. These include the deposit of Rs 161 crore of unaccounted cash into bank accounts of companies controlled by Majithia, channeling of Rs 141 crore through suspected foreign entities, excess deposits of Rs 236 crore without disclosure in company financial statements, and acquisition of movable and immovable assets without any legitimate source of income.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Vigilance Bureau stated that the case was registered based on a SIT report investigating the FIR dated 20-12-2021 under Sections 25, 27-A and 29 of the NDPS Act, 1985.

The report provided substantial evidence indicating that the laundered money was routed into Saraya Industries and allegedly facilitated by Majithia.

“So far, Rs 540 crore of drug money has been tracked as being illegally generated and laundered using Majithia’s influence as a public servant while being an MLA and holding a cabinet post in the erstwhile Punjab government,” the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson also noted that Majithia’s assets, both immovable and movable, registered in his and his wife Genieve Kaur Majithia’s names, have significantly increased, with no legitimate income source to justify them.