ASI to decide on higher compensation for Dholavira land as court's 15-day deadline ends

NEW DELHI: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is optimistic about resolving a land attachment issue at Dholavira, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Gujarat, after a court ordered the attachment of its Rajkot Circle sub-office. ASI Director General YS Rawat intervened and the agency was granted a 15-day time to address the matter. While the issue remains unresolved, officials said a decision is expected to be made before the June 25 deadline.
The case pertains to the acquisition of around 100 acres of land in 2004 at the prominent Harappan sites, where the ASI has its circle office. Following the acquisition order, the compensation was paid at the rate of Rs 0.65 paisa per square metre (sqm).
Subsequently, nine land owners moved the district court Bhachau in Kachchh seeking higher compensation, which was granted in 2023. The higher rate of compensation allowed by the court was Rs 9.57 per sqm.
As the ASI neither challenged the order nor paid the compensation, the land owners went to court again for early payment. As the payment was not made, the court issued an attachment order, arguably for the first time in the history of the Survey, on May 3. Later, the local ASI office wrote to the concerned special land acquisition of the district officer to seek his opinion to challenge the order but received no reply.
While the matter was under consideration at higher levels and with the Ministry of Culture, the ASI’s Rajkot Circle sought 25 days’ time from the court, effectively halting the attachment proceedings.
“The matter is still under consideration. Decisions will be taken well in time,” said Joint Director General (monument) and spokesperson of ASI Nandini Bhattacharya Sahu.
Meanwhile, sources said that the Integrated Finance Division (IFD) had already rejected the request of higher compensation because of the steep hike, and asked the ASI to take legal opinion and also fix responsibility for not challenging the order.
As the ASI didn’t act, the court officials visited the circle office on June 10 but left after speaking with the D-G over phone, granting 15 more days for release of compensation.