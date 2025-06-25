Centre launches initiative to equip rural girls with vocational training in non-traditional, emerging jobs

NEW DELHI: The centre on Tuesday launched a pilot project in 19 states that aims to equip adolescent girls aged 16-18 years from underprivileged and rural backgrounds with vocational training mainly in non-traditional and emerging job roles.
The project ‘NAVYA’ – Nurturing Aspirations through Vocational Training for Young Adolescent Girls - will be implemented in 27 districts of the country, which include aspirational districts and districts of Northeastern states spanning across 19 states.
Girls, with a minimum qualification of Class 10, will be identified by the Ministry of Women and Child Development ministry and will be trained through short-term skill development courses under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), with the potential to eventually establish small businesses of their own.
The initiative to empower young girls was launched by the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD), in convergence with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) with the aim to further the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047. The initiative was launched at Sonbhadra in Uttar Pradesh.
Under the programme, adolescent girls will be trained in skills such as graphic design, telecom and financial services, smartphone and drone assembly, solar PV and CCTV Installation, and hand embroidery - empowering them for emerging opportunities in a rapidly evolving job market.
Speaking at the launch, Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, highlighted that the NAVYA is not just about employment - it is about building confidence, economic independence, and entrepreneurial spirit among young girls, especially in aspirational and tribal districts like Sonbhadra.
“NAVYA marks a milestone in our shared mission to empower adolescent girls. Through vocational training, we aim to help them become self-reliant and confident citizens,” added Savitri Thakur, Minister of State in the WCD ministry.
“This initiative will not only provide them with valuable skills but also guide them toward a life of dignity, independence, and self-belief,” she added.
In its pilot phase, NAVYA was rolled out in districts in 19 states, which are underserved regions with vulnerable populations.
Each participating district will have designated training centres offering job-role-specific vocational courses tailored to the needs of adolescent girls.
At the event, certificates were distributed to successful trainees under PMKVY and PM Vishwakarma. Interactive sessions were held with beneficiaries who shared their journeys of transformation through skill development.
“With NAVYA, the government of India reaffirms its commitment to inclusive development - ensuring that every girl, regardless of geography or background, is equipped with the skills, opportunities, and confidence to contribute meaningfully to the country’s growth story,” a WCD ministry statement said.
The ministry said this initiative will also help in breaking gender stereotypes.