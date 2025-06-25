Centre launches initiative to equip rural girls with vocational training in non-traditional, emerging jobs

NEW DELHI: The centre on Tuesday launched a pilot project in 19 states that aims to equip adolescent girls aged 16-18 years from underprivileged and rural backgrounds with vocational training mainly in non-traditional and emerging job roles.

The project ‘NAVYA’ – Nurturing Aspirations through Vocational Training for Young Adolescent Girls - will be implemented in 27 districts of the country, which include aspirational districts and districts of Northeastern states spanning across 19 states.

Girls, with a minimum qualification of Class 10, will be identified by the Ministry of Women and Child Development ministry and will be trained through short-term skill development courses under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), with the potential to eventually establish small businesses of their own.

The initiative to empower young girls was launched by the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD), in convergence with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) with the aim to further the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047. The initiative was launched at Sonbhadra in Uttar Pradesh.

Under the programme, adolescent girls will be trained in skills such as graphic design, telecom and financial services, smartphone and drone assembly, solar PV and CCTV Installation, and hand embroidery - empowering them for emerging opportunities in a rapidly evolving job market.