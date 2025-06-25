Dehradun Diary | 1st FASTag barrier in high Himalayan region opens

A FASTag barrier has been made operational near the Badrinath Dham at a staggering altitude of 10,279 feet — a first in a high Himalayan region. The new system allows for digital payment of ecotourism fees for all passenger vehicles. District Magistrate Sandeep Tewari virtually inaugurated the barrier. Highlighting the need for the barrier, he expressed, “A manual collection (of fees) meant long queues of vehicles, causing inconvenience to the pilgrims.” He had long advocated for its installation in the area in line with the NHIDCL guidelines to streamline pilgrim movement.

A delegation of ambassadors and high commissioners from eight nations that arrived in Bhararisain, Uttarakhand’s summer capital, on International Yoga Day were left spellbound by the region’s pristine natural beauty, lush green valleys and clean environment. And why wouldn’t they be? Upon their arrival at the Assembly complex, the dignitaries were greeted with a vibrant display of the hill state’s rich folk culture — a Chholiya dance performance. Mesmerised by the scenic vistas and traditional welcome, the guests waxed poetic about Gairsain, describing the unique blend of culture and natural splendour as “rich in every aspect”.

Uttarakhand State Election Commissioner Sushil Kumar has indefinitely postponed all election proceedings, including nominations for the proposed three-tier panchayat elections. The decision follows an order of the Uttarakhand High Court issued on Monday. In the case of ‘Ganesh Dutt Kandpal vs the State of Uttarakhand’, the court ruled that “due to the promulgation of reservation rules for panchayat elections not being notified, reservation determination and the entire proceedings related to it are postponed till further orders”. The nominations were originally scheduled to be held from Wednesday to Saturday.

