Ex-BJP MLA’s alleged second marriage sparks UCC row in Uttarakhand, party issues show-cause notice

DEHRADUN: Former BJP MLA from Jwalapur, Suresh Rathore, has publicly defied Uttarakhand's recently enacted Uniform Civil Code (UCC) by allegedly remarrying while his first wife is still alive, putting the ruling BJP in an embarrassing situation.

The incident comes barely months after the Uniform Civil Code, implemented in the state on January 27 this year, explicitly prohibited bigamy or polygamy for individuals whose spouse is still living. Rathore's actions are seen as a direct challenge to the new legislation.

What makes the situation particularly frustrating for the party is that the alleged marriage was not a clandestine affair; videos of the ceremony, held in Saharanpur, have widely circulated across the state.

The BJP, initially facing a barrage of attacks from the Congress, has now taken cognisance of the matter. The party has issued a show-cause notice to Rathore, demanding a response within seven days.

The controversy stems from a long-standing public dispute between the former legislator and actress Urmila Sanawar, which has played out extensively on social media and even involved legal cases. Rathore recently married Sanawar in Saharanpur, according to the viral videos, elevating her to the status of a second wife.