Ex-BJP MLA’s alleged second marriage sparks UCC row in Uttarakhand, party issues show-cause notice

DEHRADUN: Former BJP MLA from Jwalapur, Suresh Rathore, has publicly defied Uttarakhand's recently enacted Uniform Civil Code (UCC) by allegedly remarrying while his first wife is still alive, putting the ruling BJP in an embarrassing situation.
The incident comes barely months after the Uniform Civil Code, implemented in the state on January 27 this year, explicitly prohibited bigamy or polygamy for individuals whose spouse is still living. Rathore's actions are seen as a direct challenge to the new legislation.
What makes the situation particularly frustrating for the party is that the alleged marriage was not a clandestine affair; videos of the ceremony, held in Saharanpur, have widely circulated across the state.
The BJP, initially facing a barrage of attacks from the Congress, has now taken cognisance of the matter. The party has issued a show-cause notice to Rathore, demanding a response within seven days.
The controversy stems from a long-standing public dispute between the former legislator and actress Urmila Sanawar, which has played out extensively on social media and even involved legal cases. Rathore recently married Sanawar in Saharanpur, according to the viral videos, elevating her to the status of a second wife.
According to party sources, the widespread circulation of these videos has caused significant embarrassment and reputational damage to the party, prompting top leadership to intervene.
Acting on instructions from BJP's State President, Mahendra Bhatt, State General Secretary Rajendra Bisht sent the notice to Suresh Rathore. The notice states:
"For a long time, your indecent conduct has been reported through media and social media. This is tarnishing the party's image. These activities fall within the scope of party indiscipline." Rathore has been directed to submit a written reply to the party office within seven days.
In a dramatic turn, former MLA Suresh Rathore, under mounting public pressure, claimed the entire episode was merely a "scene from a film shoot".
Uttarakhand Congress chief spokesperson Garima Mahara Dasoni swiftly condemned Rathore's actions, calling it "living proof of the BJP's characterless politics and double standards."
Dasoni further lashed out at Rathore's 'film scene' defence, stating, "This is an attempt to fool the people of Uttarakhand. If this was truly acting, will every public behaviour of BJP leaders now be inspired by a film script? And if it was real, is the party's notice to him is just a show ?"
She accused the BJP of opportunism, noting, "The BJP initially remained silent, and only when public outrage grew over the ruling party's former MLA violating the UCC did they issue a notice to Rathore. This once again exposes the BJP's opportunistic politics and superficial seriousness towards women's respect."