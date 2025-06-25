Gehlot warns of conspiracy to remove Rajasthan CM, sparks political storm

JAIPUR: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot made a sensational claim on Wednesday, alleging that a conspiracy is underway to remove the state’s current Chief Minister, Bhajanlal Sharma. Speaking to reporters at the Circuit House during his Jodhpur visit, Gehlot warned that if BJP leaders fail to remain vigilant, they will have to bear the consequences.
Gehlot alleged that “all is not well” within the state BJP claiming that elements within the ruling party are plotting to oust Sharma.
“People have made their plans, but Bhajanlal Sharma doesn’t seem to understand this. We are not making any accusation against him — after all, he has only been in office for a year and a half. What is the point of changing the Chief Minister repeatedly?” he said.
The veteran Congress leader emphasized that Bhajanlal had been elevated to the post as a first-time MLA, calling it an unprecedented opportunity.
“This is a big thing. Maintain this position — what is the benefit of replacing the CM again and again?” he added.
Gehlot also accused the BJP government of ignoring the state’s deteriorating conditions.
“People are suffering, and if the government conducted public hearings, it would understand their plight,” he said.
Launching a sharp attack, Gehlot claimed that “sycophants” have surrounded the CM, praising him falsely and misleading him.
Referring to the BJP’s repeated mention of the Emergency, Gehlot said, “The BJP tries to gain mileage from the Emergency, but in 1980, after the Emergency, Congress came back with a huge majority. The BJP’s attempt to use that issue will not succeed.”
This statement has stirred a fresh wave of political tension in Rajasthan.
Recently, CM Bhajanlal Sharma countered the ongoing attacks from Ashok Gehlot, calling him a “social media expert” who tries to confuse the public.
“He should first review the situation during his own tenure. The Congress gave slogans but achieved nothing on the ground. Let the people compare and decide which government worked better,” Sharma said.
The CM went a step further, openly challenging the Congress leaders for a public debate. In response, Leader of the Opposition Tikaram Julie accepted the challenge and asked the CM to fix the time and venue for an open discussion.