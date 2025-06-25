Gehlot warns of conspiracy to remove Rajasthan CM, sparks political storm

JAIPUR: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot made a sensational claim on Wednesday, alleging that a conspiracy is underway to remove the state’s current Chief Minister, Bhajanlal Sharma. Speaking to reporters at the Circuit House during his Jodhpur visit, Gehlot warned that if BJP leaders fail to remain vigilant, they will have to bear the consequences.

Gehlot alleged that “all is not well” within the state BJP claiming that elements within the ruling party are plotting to oust Sharma.

“People have made their plans, but Bhajanlal Sharma doesn’t seem to understand this. We are not making any accusation against him — after all, he has only been in office for a year and a half. What is the point of changing the Chief Minister repeatedly?” he said.

The veteran Congress leader emphasized that Bhajanlal had been elevated to the post as a first-time MLA, calling it an unprecedented opportunity.

“This is a big thing. Maintain this position — what is the benefit of replacing the CM again and again?” he added.

Gehlot also accused the BJP government of ignoring the state’s deteriorating conditions.

“People are suffering, and if the government conducted public hearings, it would understand their plight,” he said.