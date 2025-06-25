Jharkhand: BJP's poster featuring former CM Madhu Koda raises eyebrows

RANCHI: Former Chief Minister Madhu Koda, featuring in the BJP’s poster for the block level protest on June 24 on several issues, including deteriorating law and order and corruption prevailing in the Hemant government, has sparked controversy.

The ruling alliance has been making a mockery of the BJP for making a person, who himself has been convicted in a corruption case, its face against corruption.

Interestingly, in the poster posted by State BJP Chief Babulal Marandi on X, Madhu Koda has been given space at the centre, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi placed on the left corner and Marandi on the right corner.

National President JP Nadda, State BJP Working President Ravindra Kumar Rai, Union Minister Annapurna Devi, Union Minister Sanjay Seth, former Chief Minister Arjun Munda, Raghuvar Das and Champai Soren also feature in the poster

Taking a jibe at the BJP's poster over corruption, the Congress party commented, “By inducting the corrupt people in its party, the BJP is agitating against corruption.”

The JMM also posted on X that, “Look at the good thing …... BJP has given Madhu Koda ji a place in its poster with full respect.” BJP leaders, however, refused to comment, expressing their ignorance over the issue.

“Seriously, we don’t have any idea how Madhi Koda appeared in the poster. The BJP President will be the right person to comment on the issue,” said a senior BJP functionary, requesting anonymity.

Babulal Marandi could not be contacted for comments. Notably, this is the first time that the BJP has given a place to Madhu Koda, who was the Chief Minister of Jharkhand from 2006 to 2008, in its poster.