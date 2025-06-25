J&K leaders urge centre to take humanitarian view on ailing jailed separatist leader Shabir Shah

The NC MP from Srinagar, Aga Ruhullah, has written a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah in which he wrote that Shabir Shah is now 70 years old and by every humane and legal standard, he is entitled to medical treatment with dignity and fairness.

“His doctors have recommended three surgeries for serious medical conditions, which include life-threatening prostate cancer. Despite the gravity of his condition, he has remained incarcerated since 2017, without family support. Our country has legal and moral obligations, under both its Constitution and international treaties to ensure that prisoners are treated with humanity,” he said.

The MP urged the Home Minister to ensure that Shabir Shah is provided with dignified medical care in a facility equipped for cancer treatment.

"This process must involve his family in all medical decisions, as permitted by law. The measure of a nation is how it treats its weakest. Let us not fail that test,” he added.

Peoples Conference chairman and MLA Sajad Gani Lone called for immediate medical attention and family access for Shabir Shah."Shabir Shah is not well. And getting treatment is a very basic right. I humbly stand with his loved ones in demanding that he be allowed access to proper medical facilities — and the very basic right of being surrounded by his family as he fights for his health,” he said.

“He is suffering from life-threatening ailments which require urgent medical intervention, and most likely surgery. He is over 75 years old — the best way forward would be to involve his family. He would want to be near his loved ones when wheeled in for surgery,” Lone said.