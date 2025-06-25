Madhya Pradesh farmer who sought bride from religious stage goes missing after trip to Gorakhpur

BHOPAL: A month after a viral video showed 45-year-old part-time teacher and farmer Indra Kumar Tiwari appealing for a bride from the stage of a religious event in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district, he has mysteriously gone missing.

Tiwari, a resident of Padwar (Khitola) village in Jabalpur, was last seen on June 2. Before leaving, he told neighbours he was travelling to Gorakhpur in eastern Uttar Pradesh and would return by June 6. When he failed to return, concerned villagers reported his disappearance, prompting the Majhouli Police Station to file a missing person’s report on June 8.

Police have since been trying to trace the middle-aged man, who has no close family members, complicating the investigation.

Tiwari’s public plea for marriage had gained attention after he spoke on stage during a religious gathering led by young preacher Swami Aniruddhacharya. According to locals, Tiwari had often expressed a desire to find a suitable match, possibly putting him on the radar of fraudsters running marriage scams.