Maharashtra CM calls emergency as darkest chapter in India’s post-independence history

MUMBAI: Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday called the imposition of emergency as the darkest chapter in India's post-independence history.
As India marks the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, CM Devendra Fadnavis paid tribute to all those who stood fearlessly against authoritarianism, the courageous voices who resisted injustice, and the countless heroes who sacrificed to restore the soul of our democracy.
Maharashtra Government arranged the protest cum program to observe the Samvidhan Hatya Diwas in Mumbai. Maharashtra Governor, DCM Eknath Shinde and other Mayauti leaders attended this program.
"25th June 1975, observed as Samvidhan Hatya Diwas, Emergency marks a dark chapter in Indian democracy. We pay solemn tribute to all those who stood fearlessly against authoritarianism, the courageous voices who resisted injustice, and the countless heroes who sacrificed to restore the soul of our democracy," Fadnavis said.
Mr Fadnavis said the Emergency, declared on this day in 1975, remains one of the darkest chapters in India's post-independence history. “Fundamental rights were suspended, press freedoms curtailed, and democratic institutions were silenced. In 2024, the Government of India officially notified June 25 as Samvidhan Hatya Diwas to ensure that this critical period is not forgotten and the sanctity of democracy is consistently upheld,” he added.
Fadnavis said that during the imposition of emergency, Congress leaders tried to end the constitution given by Dr BR Ambedkar. “All Opposition leaders came out on the street in protest against the emergency decision. Most of them were imprisoned while unmarried people were forced to adopt the family planning. The houses of opposition were damaged. In the name of discipline, each one witnessed the anarchy and newspapers were prevented from publishing real stories and chaos created by the erstwhile leader. The restrictions were imposed on the media,” chief minister said.
He further said that during the emergency, George Fernandis went underground so his family members were troubled. “Mr Fernandis brother went into big shock due to this harassment and he never came out of this shock. Emergency destroyed as many as families. Therefore, our government decided to honour the families and people who were jailed during the emergency by giving them a monthly pension. These people's bravery and sacrifices helped to protect democracy,” Fadnavis said.
Responding to Opposition's allegations of undeclared emergency since 2014 in India, Mr Fadnavis said that Opposition cannot compare the present period with emergency. He said today the freedom of writing and speaking is intact. “Today, anyone can criticise the prime minister and he or she will not be even jailed for the criticism and attacking the PM. But it was not the case during an emergency,” he said.