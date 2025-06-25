Maharashtra CM calls emergency as darkest chapter in India’s post-independence history

MUMBAI: Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday called the imposition of emergency as the darkest chapter in India's post-independence history.

Maharashtra Government arranged the protest cum program to observe the Samvidhan Hatya Diwas in Mumbai. Maharashtra Governor, DCM Eknath Shinde and other Mayauti leaders attended this program.

"25th June 1975, observed as Samvidhan Hatya Diwas, Emergency marks a dark chapter in Indian democracy. We pay solemn tribute to all those who stood fearlessly against authoritarianism, the courageous voices who resisted injustice, and the countless heroes who sacrificed to restore the soul of our democracy," Fadnavis said.