'Memories of Emergency need to be kept alive so that it never repeats,' says Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the period of emergency 'should be kept alive in the memories' so that no one ever thinks of 'imposing dictatorial thoughts' on the country.

Delivering a keynote address at an event organised to mark the 50th anniversary of the decleration of Emergency, which has named "Samvidhan Hatya Diwas," Shah said the period must be remembered eternally so that the 'country’s youth and adolescents are kept aware and prepared to resist such injustice.'

Emergency was declared by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on June 25, 1975.

The Home Minister said the country would never forget the "injustice" and "atrocities committed by the Congress" during the Emergency adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has rightly decided to observe the day as "Samvidhan Hatya Diwas."