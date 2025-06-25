Migrant workers detained in Rajasthan released after Mamata Banerjee's intervention

KOLKATA: Following the intervention of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, migrant workers from Itahar in North Dinajpur district of West Bengal, who were allegedly detained in Rajasthan on suspicion of being Bangladeshis, have been released.

Ainul Haq, one of the detained migrant workers, confirmed over phone from Rajasthan on Wednesday morning that 200 migrant workers from West Bengal and another 200 Bengali-speaking workers from Assam were released from captivity and had returned to work.

Haq said, “We were released on Tuesday afternoon after the West Bengal government talked to the Rajasthan government. We have joined our respective jobs on Wednesday morning. For this, we all sincerely thank Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.”

On Tuesday, Itahar MLA Mosaraf Hossain informed the Chief Minister that around 300 migrant workers from his constituency, who had travelled to Rajasthan for work, were detained there on suspicion of being Bangladeshis, despite possessing valid proof of Indian citizenship.