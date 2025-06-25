Mizoram Child Rights Commission demands stringent punishment against man for sexual abuse

AIZAWL: Mizoram State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR) has demanded stringent punishment against a man, who was arrested recently in a case involving sexual assault of a minor and possession and circulation of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

Speaking to reporters in Aizawl, MSCPCR chairperson Jimmy Laltlanmawia on Tuesday said that Lalrampana was arrested by CBI on June 9 for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor and uploading a video of the act online.

"MSCPCR expresses deep regret over the incident and demands stringent punishment against the accused," he said.

Jimmy said that the POCSO act strictly prohibits sexual assault against children and possession or sharing online of child sexual-related video or picture.

Any violator can be convicted with an imprisonment of 5 years and a fine of up to Rs. 10 lakh and another 7 years imprisonment and Rs 10 lakh fine for repeated offence, he said.

Expressing regret over incidents of child sexual abuse in Mizoram, Jimmy said that the commission want that such incidents do not occur any more in the state.

He said that there are currently 194 under-trial cases under the POCSO Act in various district courts across the state.