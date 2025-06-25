MoRTH to frame IRC guidelines after adopting new-age machines for faster highway construction

NEW DELHI: After the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) decided to adopt Automated and Intelligent Machine-aided Construction (AIMC) for highway development to ensure timely project completion, it announced that Indian Roads Congress (IRC) guidelines will be prepared based on feedback from contractors and concessionaires.

The ministry has already sanctioned atleast 16 projects, where innovative machines will be used. According to the officials, Cabinet approval is awaited for 10 projects envisaged for implementation of AIMC system.

“With a significant growth in the national highways network including a significant increase in Greenfield and Brownfield highways with high embankments requiring a significant amount of earthwork and proper compaction in the last one decade, it has been felt appropriate to induct AIMC in highway construction,” said officials.

The decision to formally adopt the system was taken after evaluation of efficacy in a pilot; Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway Project, where in GPS-aided Motor Grader, Intelligent Compactor and Stringless Paver were used. The ministry also took into consideration the feedback from stakeholders and international guidelines and specifications.

The ministry has also sought feedback on adoption of AIMC to formulate IRC guidelines, added officials.