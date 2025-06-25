Resignations pile up in Punjab Congress as party rift deepens after Ludhiana West loss

CHANDIGARH: All is not well within the faction-ridden Punjab Congress following the party’s defeat in the Ludhiana (West) by-election, as senior leaders Pargat Singh and Kushaldeep Dhillon have resigned from their posts as state unit vice-presidents.

This comes close on the heels of former cabinet minister and party candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu quitting his post. The knives are now being unsheathed within the grand old party, albeit carefully and in a calibrated manner.

Both leaders have sent their resignations to All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal and general secretary in-charge for Punjab Bhupesh Baghel.

Party sources said both Pargat and Dhillon, who had actively campaigned for Ashu, felt the election result called for honest introspection and that it would be wrong to interpret it as an individual’s defeat.

Punjab Congress president and Member of Parliament from Ludhiana, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, and Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa had largely stayed away from canvassing, appearing only in the final days of the party’s campaign.

Ludhiana district Congress chief Sanjay Talwar and former MLAs Surinder Dawar, Kuldeep Singh Vaid and Rakesh Pandey also stayed away from Ashu’s campaign.