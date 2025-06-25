Restoration of statehood most important: Omar

SRINAGAR: J&K CM Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said he would not hesitate to dissolve the state assembly if it becomes necessary for the restoration of J&K’s statehood. Speaking to the reporters in Gulmarg, Omar emphasised that statehood is a right for the people of J&K.

“If it is imperative for fresh elections to restore statehood, let them hold it,” he said, adding that his party does not worry about power.

“The MLA will not become a hurdle in its restoration. The day the Government of India restores statehood to J&K, I will very next day ask the Lieutenant Governor to dissolve the Assembly. Don’t try to intimidate us. Statehood is our right, and we demand it,” Omar added.