Restoration of statehood most important: Omar

SRINAGAR: J&K CM Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said he would not hesitate to dissolve the state assembly if it becomes necessary for the restoration of J&K’s statehood. Speaking to the reporters in Gulmarg, Omar emphasised that statehood is a right for the people of J&K.
“If it is imperative for fresh elections to restore statehood, let them hold it,” he said, adding that his party does not worry about power.
“The MLA will not become a hurdle in its restoration. The day the Government of India restores statehood to J&K, I will very next day ask the Lieutenant Governor to dissolve the Assembly. Don’t try to intimidate us. Statehood is our right, and we demand it,” Omar added.
His father and National Conference (NC) President, Farooq Abdullah, also weighed in, claiming J&K’s statehood was revoked because “we were a Muslim state.”
“What other reason could there be for snatching of J&K’s statehood? Are we enemies of India? We chose to join India when Pakistan was right next to us,” Abdullah told reporters in South Kashmir. On August 5, 2019, the Centre scrapped J&K’s special status, bifurcating the region into two Union Territories—Jammu and Kashmir (with legislature) and Ladakh (without legislature).
Omar was sworn in as the first chief minister of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in October, last year. Farooq Abdullah recently warned of approaching the Supreme Court if there is further delay in restoring statehood, stressing that it is vital for regional development and governance in J&K.