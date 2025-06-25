SC grants three-month furlough to Sukhdev Yadav in Nitish Katara murder case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted three months furlough to Sukhdev Yadav alias Pehalwan in the 2002 Nitish Katara murder case.

A bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and K Vinod Chandran noted that Yadav has undergone 20 years of uninterrupted incarceration without remission.

The top court directed that Yadav be produced before the trial court within seven days and appropriate conditions be imposed on him by the trial court before grant of furlough.

Furlough is a temporary release from prison, not a suspension or remission of the entire sentence, and is typically granted to long-term inmates who have served a portion of their sentence.