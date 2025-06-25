SC orders judicial inquiry after Ghaziabad jail fails to release bail-granted accused in conversion case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered a judicial inquiry into the failure of authorities at Ghaziabad District Jail to release an accused who had been granted bail in April in a case concerning alleged forced religious conversion linked to a marriage.
A Bench comprising Justice K.V. Viswanathan and Justice N. Kotiswar Singh directed the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court to appoint the Principal District and Sessions Judge of Ghaziabad to conduct the inquiry.
The Court stated that the inquiry must determine whether there was a delay in releasing the petitioner and why he remained in custody beyond 27 May 2025. The District Judge has been asked to examine whether the delay resulted from negligence or gross negligence, and to fix responsibility accordingly.
“The release order contained all the necessary details, and it is unfortunate that someone had to endure this ordeal, especially in this blistering summer,” the Bench observed. “Every stakeholder was aware of the nature of the offence, the crime number, and other relevant particulars. The entire episode is deeply regrettable. Liberty is a very valuable and precious right guaranteed under the Constitution,” the Court said.
The matter has been scheduled for further hearing on August 18, when the Court will review the findings of the inquiry report.
In addition, the Court ordered the State of Uttar Pradesh to pay ₹5 lakh in compensation to the accused and to report compliance by Friday. It also directed the State to provide full support and assistance to the District Judge in conducting the inquiry.