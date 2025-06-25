SC orders judicial inquiry after Ghaziabad jail fails to release bail-granted accused in conversion case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered a judicial inquiry into the failure of authorities at Ghaziabad District Jail to release an accused who had been granted bail in April in a case concerning alleged forced religious conversion linked to a marriage.

A Bench comprising Justice K.V. Viswanathan and Justice N. Kotiswar Singh directed the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court to appoint the Principal District and Sessions Judge of Ghaziabad to conduct the inquiry.

The Court stated that the inquiry must determine whether there was a delay in releasing the petitioner and why he remained in custody beyond 27 May 2025. The District Judge has been asked to examine whether the delay resulted from negligence or gross negligence, and to fix responsibility accordingly.