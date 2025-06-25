Summoning lawyers over client matters threatens administration of justice, says SC

The Court framed two critical questions for consideration: When an individual is involved in a case solely as a lawyer advising a client, can the investigating agency, prosecution, or police directly summon the lawyer? And even if the agency believes the individual's role goes beyond that of legal counsel, should such instances still require judicial oversight before any summons is issued? Emphasizing the seriousness of the matter, the Court underscored that both questions must be addressed comprehensively, as the integrity and efficacy of the administration of justice are at stake

Considering the importance of the matter, the Court ordered that the matter be placed before the Chief Justice of India (CJI) for appropriate directions.

Meanwhile, the Court granted interim relief to the lawyer who was summoned by the police in Gujarat.

“There shall be a stay on the High Court order and a stay on the operation of summons and any other notices issued to the petitioner,” the Court ordered.

The court order comes just days after a controversy broke out over Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s summons to Senior Advocates Arvind Datar and Pratap Venugopal in relation to an investigation involving the Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP) granted by Care Health Insurance (CHIL) to former Religare Enterprises Chairperson Rashmi Saluja.

Both summons were withdrawn following strong resolutions issued by Bar associations across the country. In response, the ED also issued a circular directing its officials not to summon advocates in violation of Section 132 of the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023. The Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) had earlier written to Chief Justice B.R. Gavai, urging the Court to take suo motu cognizance of the increasing instances of lawyers being summoned by investigating agencies.