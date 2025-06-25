The Shukla household in high spirits as Axiom-4 lifts off

With eyes welled up and prayers on her lips, Asha Shukla, inundated by a mixed bag of emotions, stared unblinkingly at a large screen as Axiom-4 spacecraft carrying her son, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, headed to the International Space Station on Wednesday.

Seated beside her was Shubhanshu’s father, Shambhu Dayal Shukla, smiling with pride over his son’s achievement. They joined the teachers and hundreds of students to watch the historic moment at Shubhanshu’s alma mater -- the City Montessorie School -- in Lucknow, which had made elaborate arrangements, including setting up an LED screen for a live telecast of the space launch.

Ahead of the launch, Asha Shukla expressed her overwhelming joy, saying: “We cannot describe this in words… We are not scared for Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla at all… We are very happy, we are very proud." Her words reflect not just a mother’s immense pride, but also the courage and strength the family shares in supporting Shukla’s extraordinary mission.

“He called early this morning," says the mother while controlling her emotions.

“He said, ‘Maa, it’s happening today.’ I couldn’t hold back my tears. We’ve waited for this moment so long,” says Asha Shukla with a glint of pride in her eyes.

“I just offered Dahi-Chini (curd and sugar) as a ritual of sending good luck to him,” she says, trying to ward off the worries and find solace in the fact that her son has done something extraordinary for the country.