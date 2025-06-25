UK's stranded F-35 fighter to be repaired in India

NEW DELHI: The F-35B Lightning II fighter of the British Royal Navy, stranded in Thiruvananthapuram, will be repaired at its present location, for which a team will be flown in from the UK, the British High Commission (BHC) said.
"We are working to repair the UK F-35B at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport as quickly as possible...We thank the Indian authorities for their continued support," a spokesperson for the BHC said.
The Royal Navy F-35B fighter was recovered following an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on the night of June 14, 2025. The aircraft was unable to return to HMS Prince of Wales as it was caught in adverse weather conditions.
Prioritising safety, the aircraft diverted to Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in India, where it landed safely, the BHC said.
The Indian Air Force had extended assistance in the recovery of the aircraft.
Operating from the UK aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales, the fighter was undertaking routine flying outside the Indian ADIZ (Air Defence Identification Zone), with Thiruvananthapuram earmarked as the emergency recovery airfield.
"On having declared a diversion of an emergency, the F-35B was detected and identified by the IAF's IACCS network and cleared for the recovery," the IAF spokesperson had said.
As earlier reported by The New Indian Express, the UK Carrier Strike Group, comprising HMS Prince of Wales and HMS Richmond, visited India for a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) in which the Indian Navy's stealth frigate INS Tabar, a submarine, and P8I aircraft participated in the North Arabian Sea.
The aircraft subsequently developed an engineering issue while on the ground, which precluded its return to the carrier.
Initially, the engineers from HMS Prince of Wales assessed the aircraft and decided that the support of a UK-based engineering team was needed. At this time, there is no forecast for when the aircraft will be repaired.
The F-35 is a fifth-generation maritime fighter with 'short take-off and vertical landing' (STOVL) capability.
To minimise disruptions to regular airport operations, the aircraft will be moved to a space in the Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility hangar once specialist equipment and UK engineering teams arrive.
Throughout this diversion incident, "we have worked closely with all Indian authorities, including the Indian Air Force, Indian Navy, and Thiruvananthapuram International Airport and are extremely grateful for their support," the spokesperson said.
The safe landing, logistics, and continuing security and organisational support provided by India in responding to this situation further demonstrate the close coordination and deepening relationship that exists between the Armed Forces of the UK and India.