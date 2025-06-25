UK's stranded F-35 fighter to be repaired in India

NEW DELHI: The F-35B Lightning II fighter of the British Royal Navy, stranded in Thiruvananthapuram, will be repaired at its present location, for which a team will be flown in from the UK, the British High Commission (BHC) said.

"We are working to repair the UK F-35B at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport as quickly as possible...We thank the Indian authorities for their continued support," a spokesperson for the BHC said.

The Royal Navy F-35B fighter was recovered following an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on the night of June 14, 2025. The aircraft was unable to return to HMS Prince of Wales as it was caught in adverse weather conditions.

Prioritising safety, the aircraft diverted to Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in India, where it landed safely, the BHC said.

The Indian Air Force had extended assistance in the recovery of the aircraft.

Operating from the UK aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales, the fighter was undertaking routine flying outside the Indian ADIZ (Air Defence Identification Zone), with Thiruvananthapuram earmarked as the emergency recovery airfield.

"On having declared a diversion of an emergency, the F-35B was detected and identified by the IAF's IACCS network and cleared for the recovery," the IAF spokesperson had said.