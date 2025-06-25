Union Cabinet passes resolution condemning Emergency, observes two-minute silence

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday passed a resolution condemning the proclamation of Emergency in the country 50 years ago and observed a two-minute silence to pay tributes to those whose constitutionally guaranteed democratic rights were taken away and who were then subjected to “unimaginable horrors”.

Reading out the resolution at a press briefing after the cabinet meeting, Minister for Information & Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “The Union Cabinet paid tributes to their exemplary courage and valiant resistance to the Emergency’s excesses.”

Under the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the Union government had imposed the Emergency on June 25, 1975. Last year, the Modi government announced observing the day as 'Samvidhan Hatya Divas'.

The Union Cabinet resolved to commemorate and honour the sacrifices of countless individuals, who valiantly resisted the Emergency and its attempt “at subversion of the spirit of the Indian Constitution, which began in 1974 with a heavy-handed attempt at crushing the Navnirman Andolan and Sampoorna Kranti Abhiyan.”