US embassy warns of deportation and visa ban for illegal entry

NEW DELHI: The United States has intensified enforcement of its immigration laws, warning that individuals who attempt to enter the country illegally will face detention, deportation, and lasting consequences that may affect their eligibility for future visas, the US Embassy in India announced on Tuesday.
In an official statement shared via the embassy’s X (formerly Twitter) account, it stated: “The United States has increased enforcement of immigration laws and the removal of illegal entrants. Those who enter illegally will face detention, deportation, and permanent consequences for future visa applications.”
It further cautioned, “Attempting a dangerous and expensive journey may land you in jail or back in your home country with a permanent mark on your record.”
The announcement comes amid a broader immigration crackdown, including recent enforcement operations in Los Angeles, California.
In a separate advisory, the embassy also reminded applicants for F, M, and J category non-immigrant visas to set their social media accounts to public. This, it said, would assist with identity verification and background checks, which are mandatory under US immigration regulations.
Since 2019, US visa applicants have been required to provide their social media identifiers on both immigrant and non-immigrant visa forms. Reiterating its stance on June 19, the embassy stated that a US visa is “a privilege, not a right”, and that visa holders remain subject to continuous monitoring. Any violation of US laws may result in visa revocation.