US embassy warns of deportation and visa ban for illegal entry

NEW DELHI: The United States has intensified enforcement of its immigration laws, warning that individuals who attempt to enter the country illegally will face detention, deportation, and lasting consequences that may affect their eligibility for future visas, the US Embassy in India announced on Tuesday.

It further cautioned, “Attempting a dangerous and expensive journey may land you in jail or back in your home country with a permanent mark on your record.”